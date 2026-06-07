- Community Events
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Grace Notes in the Garden Fund Raising Gala
- Community Events
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Grace Notes in the Garden Fund Raising Gala
Grace Notes in the Garden
Join us for food, music, silent and live auctions beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26.
Enjoy a delicious barbecue meal catered by Louie Q's,
Beverages by Grace Hill Winery, and a wine pull with a variety of fine wines.
Your attendance and support help us to share the gift of music throughout our community.
$75/ticket (includes charitable donation)
Reservation deadline is June 15!
(reservations are required, no tickets at the door)
Kidron Hall at Kidron Bethel Village
Grace Notes in the Garden benefit Price: $75.00 Admit One adult- includes meal, two drink tickets, auction, and entertainment.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-772-3265
manager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
lrlewis51@gmail.com
Kidron Hall at Kidron Bethel Village
3001 Ivy DrNorth Newton, Kansas 67117
3168364866
bluestemmarketing@bluestemks.org