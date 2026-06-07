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  • Community Events

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Grace Notes in the Garden Fund Raising Gala

  • Community Events

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Grace Notes in the Garden Fund Raising Gala

Grace Notes in the Garden
Join us for food, music, silent and live auctions beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26.
Enjoy a delicious barbecue meal catered by Louie Q's,
Beverages by Grace Hill Winery, and a wine pull with a variety of fine wines.
Your attendance and support help us to share the gift of music throughout our community.
$75/ticket (includes charitable donation)
Reservation deadline is June 15!
(reservations are required, no tickets at the door)

Kidron Hall at Kidron Bethel Village
Grace Notes in the Garden benefit Price: $75.00 Admit One adult- includes meal, two drink tickets, auction, and entertainment.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-772-3265
manager@nmkso.org
https://nmkso.org/

Artist Group Info

lrlewis51@gmail.com
Kidron Hall at Kidron Bethel Village
3001 Ivy Dr
North Newton, Kansas 67117
3168364866
bluestemmarketing@bluestemks.org
bluestemks.org/events