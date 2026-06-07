Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra Grace Notes in the Garden Fund Raising Gala

Grace Notes in the Garden

Join us for food, music, silent and live auctions beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

Enjoy a delicious barbecue meal catered by Louie Q's,

Beverages by Grace Hill Winery, and a wine pull with a variety of fine wines.

Your attendance and support help us to share the gift of music throughout our community.

$75/ticket (includes charitable donation)

Reservation deadline is June 15!

(reservations are required, no tickets at the door)