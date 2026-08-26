- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Fall Classics Concert
- Live Music: All,
- Community Events
Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Fall Classics Concert
Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra presents our 70 season - Symphonic Tales.
Our Fall Classics Concert - Rising will be presented on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4 p.m. at Bethel College Memorial Hall.
This side by side concert with the Newton High School Orchestra will feature Tales: A Folk Symphony and selections from Ravel's Mother Goose Suite & Stravinsky's Firebird Suite.
Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore
$17 in advance online
$20 at the door
All student tickets are $7
Memorial Hall
$7-$20
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Newton Mid - Kansas Symphony Orchestra
316-247-0465
orchestramanager@nmkso.org
Artist Group Info
kennaflute@gmail.com
Memorial Hall
Bethel College, 300 E. 27th St.North Newton, Kansas 67117
3162845247
mzuercher@bethelks.edu