Newton Mid Kansas Symphony Orchestra Fall Classics Concert

Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra presents our 70 season - Symphonic Tales.

Our Fall Classics Concert - Rising will be presented on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4 p.m. at Bethel College Memorial Hall.

This side by side concert with the Newton High School Orchestra will feature Tales: A Folk Symphony and selections from Ravel's Mother Goose Suite & Stravinsky's Firebird Suite.

Adult tickets are $15 in advance from Faith and Life Bookstore

$17 in advance online

$20 at the door

All student tickets are $7

