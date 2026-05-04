Attached is the flyer for the upcoming Multi-Employer Job Fair on Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wichita Workforce Center.

Job seekers can pre-register for the job fair here: https://waitwhile.com/locations/jobfair/welcome

Job seekers can receive local Job Fair alerts here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/jpGVYvX/JobFairs