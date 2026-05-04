- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
Multi-Employer Job Fair
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Meetings & Conventions
Multi-Employer Job Fair
Attached is the flyer for the upcoming Multi-Employer Job Fair on Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wichita Workforce Center.
Job seekers can pre-register for the job fair here: https://waitwhile.com/locations/jobfair/welcome
Job seekers can receive local Job Fair alerts here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/jpGVYvX/JobFairs
Wichita Workforce Center - Keeper of the Plains Conference Room
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Workforce Center
316-771-6800
Artist Group Info
alakey@workforce-ks.com
Wichita Workforce Center - Keeper of the Plains Conference Room
2021 N. Amidon #1100Wichita, Kansas 67203