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Multi-Employer Job Fair

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Meetings & Conventions

Multi-Employer Job Fair

Attached is the flyer for the upcoming Multi-Employer Job Fair on Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Wichita Workforce Center.

Job seekers can pre-register for the job fair here: https://waitwhile.com/locations/jobfair/welcome

Job seekers can receive local Job Fair alerts here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/jpGVYvX/JobFairs

Wichita Workforce Center - Keeper of the Plains Conference Room
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Workforce Center
316-771-6800
https://workforce-ks.com/communityoutreach/jobfairs/

Artist Group Info

alakey@workforce-ks.com
Wichita Workforce Center - Keeper of the Plains Conference Room
2021 N. Amidon #1100
Wichita, Kansas 67203