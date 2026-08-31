MTW: Les Misérables

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg | Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer | Original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel

Rated PG. Running time approximately [3 hours including intermission].

The epic story that changes how you see the world. Prepare to be swept away by one of the most powerful musicals ever written. Les Misérables is an emotional journey through love, sacrifice, redemption, and the unbreakable human spirit. Les Mis is the show that reminds us why we need art, why we need each other, and why hope can never truly die. “Do you hear the people sing?” – and will you join them?

ASL provided, Saturday, September 12th @ 2:00pm.