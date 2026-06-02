MT Wichita Mini Musicals: When Will My Life Begin, Tangled!

Let down your hair and step into the world of Rapunzel in this magical camp inspired by Disney’s Tangled! Young performers will sing, dance, and act their way through the beloved songs and story of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and the colorful characters of the kingdom. Students will explore songs like “When Will My Life Begin?”, “I See the Light,” and more. This camp is perfect for fans of Disney, musical theatre, and big adventures. At the end of the week, students will shine in a mini performance that brings the magic of Tangled to life for family and friends. Grab your frying pan (just in case) and join us for a musical adventure full of laughter, creativity, and happily-ever-afters! The camp fee is $180.00.

• Full Day Option: $310.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students should bring a lunch to enjoy during the supervised break.