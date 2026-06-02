MT Wichita Mini Musicals: The Greatest Showman

Step right up and join the spectacle in this exciting mini-musical camp inspired by The Greatest Showman! Campers will sing, dance, and act their way through show-stopping songs and scenes while celebrating creativity, confidence, and being unapologetically yourself. Throughout the week, students will explore musical theatre fundamentals and character development in a fun and encouraging environment. This camp is perfect for performers of all experience levels who love big energy, bold storytelling, and working together as a team. The week will conclude with a lively performance for friends and family, where campers take center stage and show the world that this is the greatest show! Big dreams, bright lights, and unforgettable fun await! The camp fee is $225.00.

• Full Day Option: $400.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students sho