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  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

MT Wichita Mini Musicals: Revolting Children, Matilda

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals

MT Wichita Mini Musicals: Revolting Children, Matilda

Heidi Biever is back for three weeks! Spend an exciting week diving into the bold, high-energy world of Matilda the Musical! Campers will learn thrilling songs and dynamic choreography from this wildly popular Broadway hit while building strong performance skills and stage confidence. Throughout the week, students will step into the shoes of unforgettable characters like kind-hearted Miss Honey, flashy Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, cake-devouring Bruce, and the larger-than-life Miss Trunchbull. Along the way, they’ll sharpen their acting skills, practice their best British accents, and bring iconic scenes to life.Campers will also tap into their imagination with fun, hands-on activities — including designing beautiful book covers inspired by Matilda’s love of stories. The week concludes with a final-day performance where family and friends are invited to see these young performers shine in a mini showcase full of wit, heart, and a little bit of mischief! The camp fee is $225.00.

• Full Day Option: $400.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students should bring a lunch to enjoy during the supervised break.

Metropolitan Baptist Church
$225
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM, every day through Jul 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Theatre Wichita
316.265.3107
boxoffice@mtwichita.org
https://mtwichita.org/home
Metropolitan Baptist Church
525 W Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67213