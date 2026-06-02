MT Wichita Mini Musicals: Hamilton

History has never been this fun! In Mini Musicals: Hamilton, young performers will step into the world of one of Broadway’s most exciting and groundbreaking musicals. Through high-energy songs, dialogue, and choreography inspired by Hamilton, students will explore storytelling in an age-appropriate format. Along the way, they’ll build confidence, teamwork, and stage presence while bringing this revolutionary story to life. The experience will culminate in a showcase performance for family and friends, where campers will perform highlights inspired by Hamilton in a mini-musical presentation. Perfect for energetic, creative kids who love to sing, dance, and tell powerful stories — Mini Musicals: Hamilton is a summer camp they won’t want to throw away their shot at! The camp fee is $225.00.

• Full Day Option: $400.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students should bring a lunch to enjoy during the supervised break