MT Wichita El Dorado Let's Go to the Movies Kids

Grab the popcorn and get ready for a week of movie-musical magic! In Let’s Go to the Movies!, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through favorite songs and dialogue from beloved movie musicals. From high-energy choreography to storytelling, students will explore what makes musicals on the big screen come to life onstage. This camp is perfect for performers of all experience levels and encourages creativity, confidence, and collaboration in a fun, supportive environment. The week will culminate in a special performance for friends and family, where campers can shine and share their cinematic musical journey. A blockbuster musical theatre experience awaits—no tickets required! Due to the generous sponsorship of Mrs. Banks’ Closet, this camp is free of charge to campers in Butler County.