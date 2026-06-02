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  • Kids & Family
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MT Wichita El Dorado Let's Go to the Movies Kids

  • Theater & Dance: Musicals
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

MT Wichita El Dorado Let's Go to the Movies Kids

Grab the popcorn and get ready for a week of movie-musical magic! In Let’s Go to the Movies!, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through favorite songs and dialogue from beloved movie musicals. From high-energy choreography to storytelling, students will explore what makes musicals on the big screen come to life onstage. This camp is perfect for performers of all experience levels and encourages creativity, confidence, and collaboration in a fun, supportive environment. The week will culminate in a special performance for friends and family, where campers can shine and share their cinematic musical journey. A blockbuster musical theatre experience awaits—no tickets required! Due to the generous sponsorship of Mrs. Banks’ Closet, this camp is free of charge to campers in Butler County.

USD 490 Performing Arts Center
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Jun 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

josh@mtwichita.org
USD 490 Performing Arts Center
500 W Central Ave
El Dorado, Kansas 67042