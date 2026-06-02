MT Wichita Camp Disney on Broadway

Step into the spotlight and experience the magic where Disney meets Broadway! Young performers will sing, dance, and shine to favorite songs from beloved Disney stories that made their way to the Broadway stage — including hits from The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, Newsies, The Little Mermaid, and more! Each day will be filled with high-energy dance combinations, ensemble singing, theatre games, and creative activities designed to help students grow as performers while having a blast. The camp will conclude with a magical showcase performance where family and friends can see these young stars bring Disney’s Broadway magic to life! Perfect for performers of all experience levels — whether your child is brand new to the stage or already loves the spotlight, Disney on Broadway is the perfect summer adventure! The camp fee is $225.00.

• Full Day Option: $400.00 — Campers may attend both daily sessions and stay all day. Students should bring a lunch to enjoy during the supervised break.