MT Wichita Ark City Let's Go to the Movies Teens

Grab the popcorn and get ready for a week of movie-musical magic! In Let’s Go to the Movies!, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through favorite songs and dialogue from beloved movie musicals. From high-energy choreography to storytelling and character work, students will explore what makes musicals on the big screen come to life onstage. This camp is perfect for performers of all experience levels and encourages creativity, confidence, and collaboration in a fun, supportive environment. The week will culminate in a special performance for friends and family, where campers can shine and share their cinematic musical journey. A blockbuster musical theatre experience awaits! Then, campers and their families are invited to join us in Wichita for Music Theatre Wichita’s Saturday Matinee Performance of Elf on July 11 at 2:00pm (transportation from the Burford Theatre to Century Ⅱ and back provided, up to 4 complementary tickets for each participating camper provided). Thanks to a generous grant from the VJ Wilkins Foundation, this camp is offered free of charge to all Ark City residents.