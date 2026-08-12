- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Mrs. Doubtfire
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Mrs. Doubtfire
Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Wichita in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
3163038000
C2Info@asmwichita.com
Artist Group Info
emily.larkin@century2.com
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com