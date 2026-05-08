Mother's Day Weekend at WAM

◆ Give Mom the Weekend She Deserves ◆

Art, dining, shopping, and more—we’ve got everything planned for her special day. However you celebrate, there’s something here for every mom and every family.

◆ 'Alex Katz: Theater and Dance' — 2 for 1 Tickets

Treat mom to time together in the galleries during the closing weekend of this major exhibition. Receive complimentary admission with the purchase of one full-price adult ticket—$6 per person (regularly $12).

Closing Sunday, May 10. This is the last weekend to experience it.

◆ Mimosas & Brunch — Sunday, May 10 | 11 AM– 2 PM

Enjoy a decadent brunch buffet at EAT at Wichita Art Museum, alongside coffee, bar service, and specialty mimosas. Bacon • Eggs • Sausage Links • Biscuits & Sausage Gravy • Hashbrown Casserole • Roasted Red Potatoes • Quiche • Salad • Tilapia • Beef and Turkey Carving Station • Roasted Vegetables • Baguette • Fresh Fruit • Pastry & Dessert Assortments

Buffet – Adults: $42 ($37.80 for members) | Children ages 4–12 years old: $18 ($16.20 for members) - No Reservations Needed.

Bottomless Mimosas: $15

◆ Museum Store Weekend Offer

Choose a gift as thoughtful as she is—enjoy 30% off any one item, with complimentary gift wrap all weekend. Consignment excluded. Museum discounts do not stack.

◆ Mini Used Book Sale — Saturday, May 9 | 10 AM– 3 PM

Find something she’ll love at the Friends of WAM book sale, with a wide selection of gently used titles, including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, and select rare and signed editions. Proceeds support museum programs and events