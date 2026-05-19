Monster Trucks LIVE

The roar is coming to Park City, KS! 2X Monster Trucks proudly presents an action-packed monster truck experience at 81 Speedway on May 23rd for TWO HUGE SHOWS!

Saturday May 23rd - 12:00PM ​MATINEE

10:00AM: Doors Open

10:00AM - 11:30AM: Pit Party & Rides

12:00PM: Show Starts

Saturday May 23rd - 7:00PM​ EVENING

5:00PM: Doors Open

5:00PM - 6:30PM: Pit Party & Rides

7:00PM: Show Starts

Catch the legendary lineup featuring King Sling Crew, Roarin Rex, Shark Bite, and Jekyll & Hyde in a high-flying, car-crushing showdown! These world champion trucks will leave you on the edge of your seat with jaw-dropping stunts and power like you've never seen before.

Event Highlights:

Monster Truck Rides: Hop into a real monster truck and feel the raw power!

Power Wheels Racing: Kids, bring your battery-powered cars and race for cool prizes!

Heart-pounding FMX freestyle, stunts and more to be announced.

Giveaways, variety of awesome food, and more family fun all day long!

This is a family-owned and veteran-owned event — a true American experience built for families, adrenaline lovers, and monster truck fans alike.

Seats are limited — get your tickets now!