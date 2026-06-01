The Junior League of Wichita invites the community to “Mission Mahj,” a fun and exciting mahjong fundraiser happening Friday, June 13th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Junior League of Wichita Headquarters located at 6402 E 12th St N, Wichita, KS 67206.

Participants can enjoy an afternoon of mahjong, light refreshments, prize drawings, and community impact. Entry is $75 per person, or players can reserve a table for four for $280.

Every attendee will be entered into a door prize drawing, and each mahjong won throughout the event earns players additional entries for chances to win one of many exciting prizes. The top prize is a brand new Junior League branded mahjong mat. There will be other mahjong themed prizes available to win.

All proceeds from Mission Mahj directly support the Junior League of Wichita’s mission to develop women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Their current focus area is to help women be safe, smart, and successful. A few of ways that Junior League of Wichita has given back to the community is through donating financial assistance to the Exploration Place Water Playscape, having a traveling puppet show preforming at elementary schools to educate students on child abuse and how to report it, and partnering with the Child Advocacy Center to combat child abuse.

Whether you’re an experienced mahjong player or simply looking for a meaningful and entertaining event, Mission Mahj offers a great opportunity to give back while having fun. To sign up please visit the Junior League of Wichita website at JLWichita.org.