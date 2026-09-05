Saturday, September 5

9 AM-5 PM

Join us for Botanica's inaugural Midwest Monarch Fest as we kick off Monarch Migration Month with a weekend of wonder, discovery, and hands-on adventure! Every fall, thousands of monarch butterflies pass through Wichita on their incredible 3,000-mile journey to Mexico. Botanica is lucky to be a popular rest stop. This September, we're celebrating these remarkable travelers with a festival designed to educate and excite curious minds of all ages.

Get up close with nature as you learn to safely tag your own monarch butterfly and contribute to real scientific research that tracks their migration. Throughout the day, enjoy educational speakers, guided Monarch Waystation walks, local artisan vendors, and delicious food. Embark on a Migration Passport adventure collecting stamps throughout the gardens, and stop for interactive games and creative arts and crafts. Come celebrate these extraordinary insects and discover why their annual migration is one of nature's greatest spectacles!