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Midwest Monarch Fest

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Midwest Monarch Fest

Saturday, September 5
9 AM-5 PM
Join us for Botanica's inaugural Midwest Monarch Fest as we kick off Monarch Migration Month with a weekend of wonder, discovery, and hands-on adventure! Every fall, thousands of monarch butterflies pass through Wichita on their incredible 3,000-mile journey to Mexico. Botanica is lucky to be a popular rest stop. This September, we're celebrating these remarkable travelers with a festival designed to educate and excite curious minds of all ages.

Get up close with nature as you learn to safely tag your own monarch butterfly and contribute to real scientific research that tracks their migration. Throughout the day, enjoy educational speakers, guided Monarch Waystation walks, local artisan vendors, and delicious food. Embark on a Migration Passport adventure collecting stamps throughout the gardens, and stop for interactive games and creative arts and crafts. Come celebrate these extraordinary insects and discover why their annual migration is one of nature's greatest spectacles!

Botanica
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Botanica
(316) 264-0448
kchristensen@botanica.org
https://botanica.org/?fbclid=IwAR0rVjNoFkxl02xL5ylg3WKt1kOZ8L7SMLjm_RU7kggLNoqZE7qvout7PBM
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/