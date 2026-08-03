- Kids & Family
Middle School Advisory Board
- Kids & Family
Middle School Advisory Board
Middle School Advisory Board members will chat program planning, volunteering, collection recommendations, and other topics. Snacks provided! Contact aternes@wichita.gov for additional info. For ages 10-13.
Advanced Learning Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Dec 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org