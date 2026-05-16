- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Film
McCormick School Museum 16mm FilmFest
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Film
McCormick School Museum 16mm FilmFest
Films from the McCormick School Museum archives will be shown. First there will be a WPS Driver’s Education curriculum film. Then there will be a cruise down USHighway Route 66 film. All ages welcome. Hot buttered popcorn and lemonade will be provided. Adults $10, kids under 12 are $5.
McCormick School Museum
Adults $10, kids under 12 are $5.
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
McCormick School Museum
316-558-5804
mccormickschoolmuseum@gmail.com
McCormick School Museum
855 S. MartinsonWichita, Kansas 67213
316-841-6198
mccormickschoolmuseum@gmail.com