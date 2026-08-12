- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: All,
- Kids & Family
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
The holiday tradition continues!
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for over 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 28 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com