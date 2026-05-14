- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Charity & Outreach
MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market
Join us at the MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market & Maker Faire on June 13, 2026!
Shop one-of-a-kind handmade goods from talented local vendors, explore live maker demonstrations, and bid on unique items in our silent and live auctions — all celebrating the best of Wichita’s creative community.
Interested in becoming a vendor at the market?
Reach out to events@makeict.org or go to https://makeict.org/market
Wave
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MakeICT Institute
onboarding@makeict.org
Artist Group Info
MakeICT
events@makeict.org