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MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Charity & Outreach

MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market

Join us at the MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market & Maker Faire on June 13, 2026!

Shop one-of-a-kind handmade goods from talented local vendors, explore live maker demonstrations, and bid on unique items in our silent and live auctions — all celebrating the best of Wichita’s creative community.

Interested in becoming a vendor at the market?
Reach out to events@makeict.org or go to https://makeict.org/market

Wave
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

MakeICT Institute
onboarding@makeict.org
http://www.makeict.org

Artist Group Info

MakeICT
events@makeict.org
https://makeict.org/market
Wave
650 E 2nd St N
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 260-5025
Info@waveict.com
https://www.waveict.com/