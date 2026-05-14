Join us at the MakeICT Night of the Living Maker Market & Maker Faire on June 13, 2026!

Shop one-of-a-kind handmade goods from talented local vendors, explore live maker demonstrations, and bid on unique items in our silent and live auctions — all celebrating the best of Wichita’s creative community.

Interested in becoming a vendor at the market?

Reach out to events@makeict.org or go to https://makeict.org/market