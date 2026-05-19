© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: All

Mac Saturn

  • Live Music: All

Mac Saturn

Wichita, get ready—Mac Saturn is landing at Wave - KS for a night that feels like a hometown celebration. If you’ve been hunting for a fresh live buzz in the city, this is it: **Mac Saturn - Wichita Wichita** comes alive on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM.

Mac Saturn’s set is built for movement—tight grooves, sharp turns, and big hooks that hit harder in person. Expect a show that plays with dynamics, shifting from intimate moments to full-room lift-offs.

Wave - KS brings that close-up energy: great sightlines, easy entry, and a central Wichita spot that makes meeting up simple. **Mac Saturn - Wichita Wave - KS** is the kind of night you’ll talk about after.

Bring your crew, claim your spot, and book tickets now before it fills up.

Wave
$19.42
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets
Wave
650 E 2nd St N
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 260-5025
Info@waveict.com
https://www.waveict.com/