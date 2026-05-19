MAAIM 50th Anniversary Concert and Party

We’re throwing it back with a 70s Decade Party and the opening of our 50th anniversary exhibit. Why the 70s? The museum opened in 1976, and that decade was a powerful era of cultural pride, activism, and visibility for Native communities. The American Indian Movement helped amplify Native voices, strengthen identity, and push for change—shaping the legacy we continue to honor today.

Enjoy an evening filled with disco, karaoke, games, and a VW Bus Photo Booth

• Best Dressed 70s Contest

• Food trucks and Native vendors

• Tipi learning area

• “70s Native America in Wichita” photo display

Special performances:

Native comedian Daniel Pewewardy at 6:30PM

Live concert by Native musician Travis Komahcheet at 7PM