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  • Live Music: Country

Luke Bryan Word on the Street Tour

  • Live Music: Country

Luke Bryan Word on the Street Tour

Luke Bryan recently ranked in the Top 20 of Pollstar's Artists of the Millennium List based on ticket sales. Luke was one of the only two country artists to make Pollstar's Top 20, having sold more than 20 million concert tickets in his career.

With Special Guests Drew Baldridge, Raelynn & Karley Scott Collins

INTRUST Bank Arena
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

INTRUST Bank Arena
3164409150
info@intrustbankarena.com
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/home
INTRUST Bank Arena
500 E Waterman St
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316)440-9000
https://www.intrustbankarena.com/