Love in the Age of Scammers: Panel Discussion

Wed., Sep 02, 2026, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Flying Pig Improv, 2320 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214, USA

Love in the Age of Scammers: Inside the Romance Scam Playbook Panel Discussion

This event is open to the public. The registration fee is $10, payable at the door or in advance https://bit.ly/RomanceScamPanel

Romance scams are on the rise, and today's fraudsters are more sophisticated than ever. They know how to build trust, create emotional connections, and manipulate victims into sending money or sharing personal information.

This program takes you inside the romance scam playbook—exploring how these scams work, why they are so effective, and the warning signs everyone should know. You'll learn how scammers use dating sites, social media, text messages, and even seemingly innocent online conversations to gain trust. Most importantly, you'll leave with practical strategies to recognize red flags, protect yourself, and stay one step ahead of scammers.

Sponsored by Optometric Billing Solutions (OBS), a woman-owned nationally recognized insurance billing company for optometrist clinics in 43 states. If you’re interested in flexible hours and options to work at home after training, OBS wants to talk to you! Go to https://optometricbilling.com/employment

