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Live Improv Comedy with Speakeasy at Flying Pig Improv

  • Misc.

Live Improv Comedy with Speakeasy at Flying Pig Improv

Live Improv Comedy at Flying Pig Improv! Join us for laughs and completely unscripted theater from our original house troupe, Speakeasy! Witness a show that has never been seen and will never be seen again. We get inspired by your prompts and then we make you laugh with delight. Get in here! Doors open at 7:30 pm. Parking and entrance on North side of building. Uncensored content and language.

Flying PIg Improv
$15
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Flying Pig Improv
3168331889
Jessie@flyingpigimprov.com
flyingpigimprov.com
Flying PIg Improv
3203 E. Douglas
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com
bit.ly/YrWord2023