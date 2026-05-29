- Misc.
Live Improv Comedy with Clockwork at Flying Pig Improv
- Misc.
Live Improv Comedy with Clockwork at Flying Pig Improv
Live Improv Comedy at Flying Pig Improv! Join us for laughs and completely unscripted theater from our newest house troupe, Clockwork! Witness a show that has never been seen and will never be seen again. We get inspired by your prompts and then we make you laugh with delight. Get in here! Doors open at 7:30 pm. Parking and entrance on North side of building. Uncensored content and language.
Flying PIg Improv
$15
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flying Pig Improv
3168331889
Jessie@flyingpigimprov.com
Flying PIg Improv
3203 E. DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
3168418927
jill@finishingschoolformodernwomen.com