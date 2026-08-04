- Lectures/Literary
KMUW's Literary Feast
- Lectures/Literary
KMUW's Literary Feast
KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For August, we are reading "Country People" by Daniel Mason.
We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.
KMUW
$15
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
KMUW