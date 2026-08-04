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  • Lectures/Literary

KMUW's Literary Feast

  • Lectures/Literary

KMUW's Literary Feast

KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For August, we are reading "Country People" by Daniel Mason.

We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.

KMUW
$15
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

KMUW
KMUW
121 N. Mead, Suite 200
Wichita, Kansas 67202
3169786789
info@kmuw.org
https://www.kmuw.org/