Regulars and fan favorites from “Kill Tony”, the #1 live podcast in the world, bring their standup show on the road with “Killers of Kill Tony”.

Building upon the success and energy of “Kill Tony”, "Killers of Kill Tony" showcases the diverse talent pool of comedians who have graced the stage of the original podcast with their wit, humor, and unique comedic styles. “Killers of Kill Tony” will feature your favorite characters doing their longer standup sets, all in one night.

The current “Killers of Kill Tony” lineup includes David Lucas, Martin Phillips, Dedrick Flynn, and Ahren Belisle. This lineup is subject to change.