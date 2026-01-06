KETCH Burger Battle 2026

Saturday, June 13th, 2026 | 5 PM | Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover, KS

Restaurants from all over the area will come together to battle it out for the People’s Choice champion title and the Judge’s Choice champion title. Come sample all the mouth-watering presentations of the day and help us decide who makes the best burger in the area. Proceeds will benefit KETCH and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.