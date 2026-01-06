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KETCH Burger Battle 2026

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Charity & Outreach

KETCH Burger Battle 2026

Saturday, June 13th, 2026 | 5 PM | Capitol Federal Amphitheater, Andover, KS

Restaurants from all over the area will come together to battle it out for the People’s Choice champion title and the Judge’s Choice champion title. Come sample all the mouth-watering presentations of the day and help us decide who makes the best burger in the area. Proceeds will benefit KETCH and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Capitol Federal Amphitheater
$15+
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KETCH
316-383-8700
https://ketch.org
Capitol Federal Amphitheater
1607 E Central Ave
Andover, Kansas 67002
(316) 733-1303
https://www.andoverks.com/612/Capitol-Federal-Amphitheater