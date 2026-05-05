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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Keep It Simple! Computer Skills for the Beginner

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Keep It Simple! Computer Skills for the Beginner

Each week we will guide you through common computer operations like: turning on the computer, searching the internet, and attaching a file. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org