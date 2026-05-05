- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Keep It Simple! Computer Skills for the Beginner
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Keep It Simple! Computer Skills for the Beginner
Each week we will guide you through common computer operations like: turning on the computer, searching the internet, and attaching a file. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Tuesday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org