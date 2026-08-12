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  • Fairs & Festivals

Kansas Comic Con

  • Fairs & Festivals

Kansas Comic Con

Kansas Comic Con is a two day event celebrating everything pop culture! Comic Con features guests from movies, television, anime, animation, comics, wrestling, cosplay, and much more, as well as video and tabletop gaming, movie vehicles, panels, Q&As, photo ops, costume contests, fan groups, vendors, artists, and everything you can imagine to bring out your inner nerd!

Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
3163038000
C2Info@asmwichita.com
http://www.century2.com

Artist Group Info

emily.larkin@century2.com
https://www.century2.com/events/detail/ks-comic26
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com
https://www.century2.com/