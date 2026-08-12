- Fairs & Festivals
Kansas Comic Con
- Fairs & Festivals
Kansas Comic Con
Kansas Comic Con is a two day event celebrating everything pop culture! Comic Con features guests from movies, television, anime, animation, comics, wrestling, cosplay, and much more, as well as video and tabletop gaming, movie vehicles, panels, Q&As, photo ops, costume contests, fan groups, vendors, artists, and everything you can imagine to bring out your inner nerd!
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
3163038000
C2Info@asmwichita.com
Artist Group Info
emily.larkin@century2.com
Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center
225 W. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67202
316-303-8000
c2info@asmwichita.com