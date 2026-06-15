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Kansas and 38 Special

  • Live Music: All

Kansas and 38 Special

Join Kansas, 38 Special, and Brother Cane at Heartland Credit Union Arena, this June!

DATE: Friday, June 19, 2026
DOORS: 5:00 PM
TIME: 6:00 PM
*times subject to change based on event's needs

Ticket prices starting at $49 online fees may apply

Tickets can be purchased at the Heartland Credit Union Arena Box Office Monday - Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM or through Ticketmaster.com.

Heartland Credit Union Arena
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Heartland Credit Union Arena
8151 N Arena Dr.
Park City, Kansas 67147