- Live Music: All
Kansas and 38 Special
- Live Music: All
Kansas and 38 Special
Join Kansas, 38 Special, and Brother Cane at Heartland Credit Union Arena, this June!
DATE: Friday, June 19, 2026
DOORS: 5:00 PM
TIME: 6:00 PM
*times subject to change based on event's needs
Ticket prices starting at $49 online fees may apply
Tickets can be purchased at the Heartland Credit Union Arena Box Office Monday - Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM or through Ticketmaster.com.
Heartland Credit Union Arena
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Heartland Credit Union Arena
8151 N Arena Dr.Park City, Kansas 67147