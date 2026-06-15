Kansas and 38 Special

Join Kansas, 38 Special, and Brother Cane at Heartland Credit Union Arena, this June!

DATE: Friday, June 19, 2026

DOORS: 5:00 PM

TIME: 6:00 PM

*times subject to change based on event's needs

Ticket prices starting at $49 online fees may apply

Tickets can be purchased at the Heartland Credit Union Arena Box Office Monday - Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM or through Ticketmaster.com.