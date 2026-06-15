K-Pop Superstarts

The Ultimate K-Pop & Demon Hunters Experience

Get ready for an unforgettable live celebration where fans of all ages can dance, sing, and step into the dazzling world of K-Pop! K·POP SUPERSTARS LIVE is a high-energy show packed with explosive choreography, live vocals, and anime-inspired visuals that bring the global phenomenon of K-Pop to life.

🎤 Featuring music by BTS, TXT, ROSÉ, FIFTY FIFTY, HUNTR/X, KATSEYE, SAJA BOYS, JUNGKOOK, BLACKPINK and more, this next-gen tribute blends the excitement of Seoul’s biggest idols with the fantasy universe of Demon Hunters.

✨ What to Expect:

🌈 Immersive LED visuals, confetti storms & laser light shows

🎭 Epic Demon Hunters moments with cinematic staging

📸 Instagram-worthy photo ops and roaming performers

It’s not just a concert — it’s an interactive K-Pop adventure that turns every guest into part of the show.