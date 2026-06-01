- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
Juneteenth ICT Celebration: Standing on Business
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
Juneteenth ICT Celebration: Standing on Business
11th Annual Juneteenth ICT Celebration
Celebrate Juneteenth with Community. A local tradition rooted In History, Unity, Culture, Joy, and more!
Purchase your armbands now at the following locations:
Jewel Angels
3236 E Douglas Ave
Suite 200
Wichita, KS 67208
Left on Read
612 E Douglas Ave
Suite 200
Wichita, KS 67202
*No Cash at this location*
2Beatz Boutique
320 S Market St
Wichita, KS 67202
For the full schedule of events visit: https://www.coreofwichita.org/juneteenthictschedule
McAdams Park
$10
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
CORE of Wichita
316-207-5843
coreofwichita@gmail.com
McAdams Park
1329 E 16th St NWichita, Kansas 67214