Juneteenth ICT Celebration: Standing on Business

11th Annual Juneteenth ICT Celebration

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Celebrate Juneteenth with Community. A local tradition rooted In History, Unity, Culture, Joy, and more!

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Purchase your armbands now at the following locations:

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Jewel Angels

3236 E Douglas Ave

Suite 200

Wichita, KS 67208

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Left on Read

612 E Douglas Ave

Suite 200

Wichita, KS 67202

*No Cash at this location*

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2Beatz Boutique

320 S Market St

Wichita, KS 67202

For the full schedule of events visit: https://www.coreofwichita.org/juneteenthictschedule