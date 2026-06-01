© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family

Juneteenth ICT Celebration: Standing on Business

  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Kids & Family

Juneteenth ICT Celebration: Standing on Business

11th Annual Juneteenth ICT Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth with Community. A local tradition rooted In History, Unity, Culture, Joy, and more!

Purchase your armbands now at the following locations:
​​
Jewel Angels
3236 E Douglas Ave
Suite 200
Wichita, KS 67208


Left on Read
612 E Douglas Ave
Suite 200
Wichita, KS 67202
*No Cash at this location*


2Beatz Boutique
320 S Market St
Wichita, KS 67202

For the full schedule of events visit: https://www.coreofwichita.org/juneteenthictschedule

McAdams Park
$10
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CORE of Wichita
316-207-5843
coreofwichita@gmail.com
https://www.coreofwichita.org
McAdams Park
1329 E 16th St N
Wichita, Kansas 67214