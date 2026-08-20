- Live Music: All
John Legend Solo Piano Performance
- Live Music: All
John Legend Solo Piano Performance
Orpheum Theatre Grand Reopening
John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy® Awards, an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony® Award and four Emmy® Awards, among others. Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club—a feat that places him among the most versatile entertainers in history. From recording studios to Broadway stages, from film sets to television screens, he’s proven himself a creative force who transcends boundaries and redefines what it means to be a modern artist.
Orpheum Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway #102Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
info@selectaseat.com