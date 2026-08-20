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John Legend Solo Piano Performance

  • Live Music: All

John Legend Solo Piano Performance

Orpheum Theatre Grand Reopening

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer who has garnered 13 Grammy® Awards, an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony® Award and four Emmy® Awards, among others. Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club—a feat that places him among the most versatile entertainers in history. From recording studios to Broadway stages, from film sets to television screens, he’s proven himself a creative force who transcends boundaries and redefines what it means to be a modern artist.

Orpheum Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Wichita Orpheum Theatre
3162630884
ZAC@WICHITAORPHEUM.COM
https://wichitaorpheum.com/
Orpheum Theatre
200 N. Broadway #102
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 263-0884
info@selectaseat.com
https://wichitaorpheum.com/