John Cowan Trio

John Cowan, hailed as the Voice of Newgrass, has been singing his heart out for more than forty years and his soaring vocals have only improved with time. A true innovator, Cowan applies his powerful pipes to genres from country, bluegrass, and gospel to soul, jazz, and rock – often within the space of a single concert. His ability to move fluidly through multiple styles, and carry mesmerized audiences on the journey with him, has set him apart as one of the most loved and admired vocal artists of his generation, not just by fans and critics but among fellow musicians as well.

When John Cowan and Luke Bulla perform together, their shows reflect 25 years of shared history, musical trust, and genuine friendship. Blending New Grass Revival (and more) favorites with old and new originals, they pair masterful picking, rich harmony, and stories that are heartfelt, funny, and hard-earned. Cowan calls Bulla “one of the most beautiful gifts” of his long musical life, while Bulla, inspired by Cowan since his youth, considers sharing the stage a “dream come true” and a source of “immense gratitude and honor”. Together, they deliver music rooted in gratitude, joy, and deep mutual respect.

Crust & Crumb pastries served at intermission