- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"In the Flesh" - Ted Adler
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
"In the Flesh" - Ted Adler
Join us for First Friday, June 5th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm to celebrate the opening of a new solo exhibition by local artist Ted Adler, featuring a fresh collection of wood-fired ceramic works!
Adler’s newest pieces showcase the rich surfaces, textures, and organic beauty that emerge through the wood-firing process.
We hope you’ll stop by, explore the exhibition, and spend the evening with us!
Reuben Saunders Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Ted Adler
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
Reuben Saunders Gallery
3215 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67218
(316)682-1481
info@reubensaundersgallery.com