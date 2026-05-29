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"In the Flesh" - Ted Adler

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

"In the Flesh" - Ted Adler

Join us for First Friday, June 5th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm to celebrate the opening of a new solo exhibition by local artist Ted Adler, featuring a fresh collection of wood-fired ceramic works!

Adler’s newest pieces showcase the rich surfaces, textures, and organic beauty that emerge through the wood-firing process.

We hope you’ll stop by, explore the exhibition, and spend the evening with us!

Reuben Saunders Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Ted Adler
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
https://www.reubensaundersgallery.com/
Reuben Saunders Gallery
3215 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67218
(316)682-1481
info@reubensaundersgallery.com
www. reubensaundersgallery.com