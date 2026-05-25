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  • Community Events

ICT Soup June 2026

  • Community Events

ICT Soup June 2026

ICT Soup is Wichita’s crowd-funded meal for artist projects. Here’s how it works: buy a ticket, share a simple meal with your neighbors, hear short pitches from local artists, and vote for the idea you want to see funded. The artist with the most votes takes home the evening’s proceeds to bring their project to life.

Launched in 2016 by artist Amanda Pfister, ICT Soup ran through 2021, building seed funding, visibility, and community connections for Wichita artists. ICT Soup is back as an official Harvester Arts program and will be held quarterly at Harvester Arts.

Saturdays | 12–2 p.m. | Harvester Arts - 120 E First St N. Ste 115. Wichita. KS | $10 minimum / $5 student (cash or card)

Tickets available at the door.

June 6, 2026
September 5, 2026

*Harvester Arts
$10+
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Harvester Arts
3165302203
info@harvesterarts.org
http://harvesterarts.org
*Harvester Arts
120 E. 1st Street, Suite 115
Wichita, 67202
3165302203
info@harvesterarts.org
http://harvesterarts.org