After somehow selling out our debut show and most of our May run, ICT Sketch Comedy has decided to push our luck one more time.

Join Ryan Schafer, Alex Taylor, Paige Lauer, Mike Whalen, Keysa McMillan, Jamie Krueger, Abi Herrera, and Justin Whittaker for our final shows before we take a break until the fall. This all-new show features a completely original lineup of brand-new sketches written by the cast—no reruns, no greatest hits, just fresh material that somehow survived the writers' room.

Expect the same weird, smart, locally rooted, and slightly unhinged comedy you've come to expect. Catch ICT Sketch Comedy at Flying Pig Improv on June 26 and June 27!

Doors open at 8:45. Parking and entrance on North side of building.