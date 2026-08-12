ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year 10.0

Captain ICT says welcome to Wichita’s premiere home for all things science fiction, comics, literature, movies and horror films as ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year comes back for its 10.0 event! This event has been locally owned and operated for 10 years with a focus on both local and national celebrity talent. Stay tuned true believers as they continue to announce their ever-growing list of movie celebrities, artists, writers, creators and much, much more. Join them in Convention & Exhibition Hall for this epic celebration of comics, science fiction, movies, and horror right here in the mighty ICT!

Join us for an anniversary screening of "Howling II: Your Sister is a Werewolf" on Saturday, August 29 at 6:30 in Mary Jane Teall Theater. Patrons must have a ticket to the movie screening to attend, but patrons with an ICT Comic Con ticket can buy a movie screening ticket at a discount at the box office. This screening will feature 2 of the movie's stars, Sybil Danning and Reb Brown