- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
ICT Big Gay Market 2026
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Kids & Family
ICT Big Gay Market 2026
Central Riverside Park June 14th 9:am to 4:pm
720 North Nims st Wichita, KS 67203
A Community of Makers
No Entry Fee Required !
Wether your looking for a day out and a meal, some shopping or chilling to local music this can be a fun time for everyone! Local creators from all around Wichita have come together to show support to our local LGBTQ community!
2026 has come so quickly it's hard to believe we are celebrating our 5th season of ICT Big Gay Market!
Central Riverside Park
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Leaf & Stone Apothecary
316-302-5619
landsapothecary@gmail.com
Central Riverside Park
720 NimsWichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 268-4361