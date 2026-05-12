ICT Big Gay Market 2026

Central Riverside Park June 14th 9:am to 4:pm

720 North Nims st Wichita, KS 67203

A Community of Makers

No Entry Fee Required !

Wether your looking for a day out and a meal, some shopping or chilling to local music this can be a fun time for everyone! Local creators from all around Wichita have come together to show support to our local LGBTQ community!

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2026 has come so quickly it's hard to believe we are celebrating our 5th season of ICT Big Gay Market!