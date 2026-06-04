- Community Events
ICT Artisan Expo
- Community Events
ICT Artisan Expo
Join 200+ local makers, artist, creators, and small businesses for one unforgettable weekend.
📅 Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 10 AM–5 PM
📅 Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 11 AM–4 PM
📍 Wichita Sports Forum
2668 N Greenwich Ct, Wichita, KS
Supporting the Harper Justice Ivy Foundation
Every visit to the ICT Artisan Expo helps support local community impact, kindness, and giving back.
The Harper Justice Ivy Foundation was created in loving memory of little Harper, who at just 3 1/2 years old tragically lost her life in April 2023 in a vehicle explosion at a Derby QuikTrip gas pump. The heartbreak was felt deeply across our community.
Wichita Sports Forum
$1
Every week through Nov 29, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
ICT Artisan Expo
Wichita Sports Forum
2668 N Greenwich RdWichita, Kansas 67226