Join 200+ local makers, artist, creators, and small businesses for one unforgettable weekend.

📅 Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 10 AM–5 PM

📅 Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 11 AM–4 PM

📍 Wichita Sports Forum

2668 N Greenwich Ct, Wichita, KS

Supporting the Harper Justice Ivy Foundation

Every visit to the ICT Artisan Expo helps support local community impact, kindness, and giving back.

The Harper Justice Ivy Foundation was created in loving memory of little Harper, who at just 3 1/2 years old tragically lost her life in April 2023 in a vehicle explosion at a Derby QuikTrip gas pump. The heartbreak was felt deeply across our community.

