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  • Live Music: All

House of Hamill

  • Live Music: All

House of Hamill

Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the US, and have shared their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages. Their original song “Banks of the Brandywine” was a Grand Prize winner in the 2024 John Lennon Songwriting Contest, and the video for their all-violin cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” amassed over 16 million views on Facebook, where it was shared over 400,000 times.

The band’s newest release, “Wildfire,” marks House of Hamill’s most compelling work to date. Featuring their strongest and most exciting songwriting, “Wildfire” is filled with lyrical depth, sophisticated vocal and instrumental arrangements, and hooks that are simply irresistible. This album captures the vibrant energy and creativity that have become the hallmarks of a House of Hamill live show.

Whether they’re ripping through a set of original jigs and reels, adding lush three-part harmonies into traditional folk ballads, or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a show that captivates audiences from the very first note.

Crust & Crumb pastries at intermission

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
$25
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
https://dyckarboretum.square.site
arboretum@hesston.edu

Artist Group Info

House of Hamill
https://www.houseofhamill.com/
Dyck Arboretum of the Plains
177 W Hickory St
Hesston, Kansas 67062
(620) 327-8127
https://dyckarboretum.org/