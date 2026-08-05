Attend HOPE Fest to visit resource providers in mental health, suicide prevention, substance use recovery and wellness.

The program kicks off at 10:15 AM: Join a memorial walk on campus, listen to speakers and connect with community.

Build a HOPE Kit and fill it with items to help you cope in moments of mental health struggle.

Purchase items hand-crafted by vendors in active or with a lived connection to recovery at the Recovery Roots Market going on throughout HOPE Fest.