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HOPE Fest

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

HOPE Fest

Attend HOPE Fest to visit resource providers in mental health, suicide prevention, substance use recovery and wellness.

The program kicks off at 10:15 AM: Join a memorial walk on campus, listen to speakers and connect with community.

Build a HOPE Kit and fill it with items to help you cope in moments of mental health struggle.

Purchase items hand-crafted by vendors in active or with a lived connection to recovery at the Recovery Roots Market going on throughout HOPE Fest.

Wichita State University
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Sedgwick County Suicide Prevention Coalition
Wichita State University
1845 Fairmount St.
Wichita, Kansas 67260
(316)978-3085
https://wichita.edu/