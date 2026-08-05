- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
HOPE Fest
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
HOPE Fest
Attend HOPE Fest to visit resource providers in mental health, suicide prevention, substance use recovery and wellness.
The program kicks off at 10:15 AM: Join a memorial walk on campus, listen to speakers and connect with community.
Build a HOPE Kit and fill it with items to help you cope in moments of mental health struggle.
Purchase items hand-crafted by vendors in active or with a lived connection to recovery at the Recovery Roots Market going on throughout HOPE Fest.
Wichita State University
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sedgwick County Suicide Prevention Coalition
Wichita State University
1845 Fairmount St.Wichita, Kansas 67260
(316)978-3085