Heritage Square Concert Series 2026 - Celebrating 50 years of Heritage Square!

We're celebrating 50 years of Heritage Square over 5 weeks in September!

Heritage Square is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Created in 1976 by the Junior League of Wichita to mark their own golden jubilee, the Square sits on the former site of the City's police station, which was demolished that same year as part of an urban renewal project.

Free Admission over the noon hour every Wednesday in September, and a special Saturday performance from 2-3 on the 19th! Enter Heritage Square through the Historical Museum and bring your lunch!

September 2nd: The Wonderers (Vintage Rock N' Roll)

September 9th: Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)

September 16th: Intrepid Brass (Showtunes & Popular Variety)

September 19th: Grandpa Snazzy (Old-Timey String Band)

September 23rd: The House Band (Rhythm & Blues)

September 30th: Dear Friends (Bluegrass, Country, Rock, and Folk)

A giant thank you to our sponsors of this annual event!

CGP Group

Devlin Enterprises, Inc.

Dondlinger Construction

Evergy

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

INTRUST Bank

KMUW

Mitchell & Richards, CPA’s

Moka's Coffee & Eatery

Platt, Adams, & Bradley

The Spice Merchant

The Trust Company of Kansas

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