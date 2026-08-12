- Live Music: All,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Heritage Square Concert Series 2026 - Celebrating 50 years of Heritage Square!
- Live Music: All,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Heritage Square Concert Series 2026 - Celebrating 50 years of Heritage Square!
We're celebrating 50 years of Heritage Square over 5 weeks in September!
Heritage Square is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Created in 1976 by the Junior League of Wichita to mark their own golden jubilee, the Square sits on the former site of the City's police station, which was demolished that same year as part of an urban renewal project.
Free Admission over the noon hour every Wednesday in September, and a special Saturday performance from 2-3 on the 19th! Enter Heritage Square through the Historical Museum and bring your lunch!
September 2nd: The Wonderers (Vintage Rock N' Roll)
September 9th: Mariachi Jalisco (Mariachi)
September 16th: Intrepid Brass (Showtunes & Popular Variety)
September 19th: Grandpa Snazzy (Old-Timey String Band)
September 23rd: The House Band (Rhythm & Blues)
September 30th: Dear Friends (Bluegrass, Country, Rock, and Folk)
A giant thank you to our sponsors of this annual event!
CGP Group
Devlin Enterprises, Inc.
Dondlinger Construction
Evergy
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
INTRUST Bank
KMUW
Mitchell & Richards, CPA’s
Moka's Coffee & Eatery
Platt, Adams, & Bradley
The Spice Merchant
The Trust Company of Kansas
TSNEWS.COM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM