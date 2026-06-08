Music Theatre Wichita's "Hello, Dolly!"

Rated G

The timeless tale that reminds us it’s never too late to embrace joy. Step into the dazzling world of Dolly Levi, the irrepressible matchmaker who’s about to orchestrate the most important match of all—her own! This beloved musical bursts with infectious energy, spectacular dance numbers, and songs you’ll be humming long after the curtain falls. Join thousands of theatre lovers who’ve discovered why this Tony Award-winning masterpiece continues to fill hearts and theaters worldwide.

Step into a world of dazzling charm, big laughs, and Broadway magic with Hello, Dolly! Follow the unstoppable Dolly Gallagher Levi — a witty matchmaker with a flair for adventure — as she schemes, dances, and sings her way through turn-of-the-century New York in pursuit of love, fortune, and a little mischief. Packed with iconic songs, colorful characters, high-energy dance numbers, and heartwarming moments, this beloved musical is a joyful celebration of romance, second chances, and living life to the fullest. Whether you’re a lifelong theater fan or seeing it for the first time, Hello, Dolly! promises an unforgettable night of laughter, spectacle, and pure Broadway sparkle.