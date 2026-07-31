- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Healthcare Academy CARE Series with WSU Tech
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Healthcare Academy CARE Series with WSU Tech
Seniors and caregivers, join us to learn about having healthcare conversations, advocating for loved ones, navigating community resources, and making healthy living choices. Presented by WSU-Tech. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Angelou Library
Every 2 weeks through Nov 20, 2026.
Friday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org