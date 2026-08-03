Grape Harvest at Grace Hill Winery

Want to experience winemaking from the very beginning? Join us for one of our favorite traditions of the year—Harvest Season!

Every Saturday morning in August and September, we invite you to help hand-pick the grapes that will become future Grace Hill wines. Our entire harvest is picked by volunteers, making this one of the most unique winery experiences you'll find anywhere!

🍇 Here's what your morning looks like:

🍇 8:00 AM – Meet in the vineyard and help harvest grapes (about 2 hours)

🍷 Behind-the-scenes winery tour – Follow the grapes into the winery and see how they begin their journey from vineyard to bottle.

🍽 Buffet lunch – Relax after harvest with a delicious lunch, plenty of Grace Hill wine for guests 21+, and fresh grape juice for the kids.

🛍 20% OFF all winery purchases that day for everyone who helps harvest!

📅 2026 Harvest Dates

Saturday, August 8

Saturday, August 15

Saturday, August 22

Saturday, August 29

Saturday, September 5

Saturday, September 12

Saturday, September 19

🎟 Admission

21+ — $12 (includes lunch, wine, Grace Hill sunglasses, and 20% off purchases that day)

Under 21 — $6 (includes lunch, grape juice, Grace Hill sunglasses, and 20% off purchases that day)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 All ages are welcome!