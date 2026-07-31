- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Grant Writing 101
- Classes/Workshops,
- Misc.
Grant Writing 101
Grant Writing 101 introduces beginners to grant writing. Learn how to research grants, prepare proposals, and start writing. Hear from a local grant writer and explore library resources. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org