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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Grant Writing 101

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Misc.

Grant Writing 101

Grant Writing 101 introduces beginners to grant writing. Learn how to research grants, prepare proposals, and start writing. Hear from a local grant writer and explore library resources. Call (316) 261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events to register.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org