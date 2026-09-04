Gallery 12 is presenting for the month of September Painter/Member Gwen Rose & consignment ceramist Frank Martinez. The opening reception is on First Friday the 4th from 6-9 pm. Gwen will give a gallery talk at 7 pm. Music will be included by Victor Rose.

The exhibition will be on display till the 26th A closing reception will be held on Final Friday the 25th from 6-9 pm. Frank will give a gallery talk at 7 pm.

Gallery 12 is open to the public on: Wednesday/Thursday/Saturday 10 am to 4 pm; Friday from noon to 6 pm & on Sundays from 1-4 pm.